Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.39.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $659,341.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $60.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

