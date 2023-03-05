Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the January 31st total of 32,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, Director Michael Mcshane purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.83 per share, for a total transaction of $74,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,645.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FET. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 2.84.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 0.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

