Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $17.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Melius lowered Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group Stock Up 1.8 %

ULCC stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 2.11. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.15 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Genise sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,214.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 85.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 215.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after buying an additional 1,938,222 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $9,606,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,840,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after buying an additional 389,840 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 139.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 651,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 379,400 shares during the period.

About Frontier Group

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.