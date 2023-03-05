FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Update

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSBW opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $271.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $37.39.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. Research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

