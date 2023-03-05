FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Montreal Issued By Cormark (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $9.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.05. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.87 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.32 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $122.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

