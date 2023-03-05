FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Issued By William Blair

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Clarus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Clarus’ current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLAR. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CLAR opened at $9.89 on Friday. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $366.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently -5.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

