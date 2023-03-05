FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Eventbrite, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eventbrite in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Eventbrite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eventbrite

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $914.86 million, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

