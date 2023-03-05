FY2023 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Issued By Desjardins

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.25. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BNS. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$78.22.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$69.96 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$63.19 and a 52 week high of C$94.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.59%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

