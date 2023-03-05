FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.95). The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

AUPH opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

