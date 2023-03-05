FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Issued By Oppenheimer

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Donaldson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Donaldson’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday.

Donaldson stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.33. Donaldson has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,023. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $417,415.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,580. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Donaldson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,120,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Donaldson by 0.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Donaldson by 22.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Donaldson by 17.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

