FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issued By William Blair

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perficient in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the digital transformation consultancy will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.17. The consensus estimate for Perficient’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Perficient’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut their target price on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Perficient has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $116.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.58. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

