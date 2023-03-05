FY2023 Earnings Forecast for The Bank of Nova Scotia Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.62 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.19. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $51.48 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,101,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,789,000 after buying an additional 111,309 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

