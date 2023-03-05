FY2023 EPS Estimates for AdaptHealth Corp. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AdaptHealth’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,799,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,999,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,799,998 shares in the company, valued at $275,999,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $2,524,811.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,255,078 shares of company stock valued at $25,794,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

