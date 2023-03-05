FY2023 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will earn $10.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.29. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $10.67 per share.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.5 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAP. Stephens dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.89.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $138.48 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $137.00 and a 52-week high of $231.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.41 and its 200 day moving average is $160.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after buying an additional 482,858 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after buying an additional 467,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,633,000 after buying an additional 380,062 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.