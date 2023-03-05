FY2023 EPS Estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.36) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.30). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.68) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARQT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

ARQT stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $949.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $37,886.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $37,886.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,699.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,991 shares of company stock worth $500,099. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

