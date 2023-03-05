FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) Increased by Atb Cap Markets

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cathedral Energy Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathedral Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cathedral Energy Services’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.35 to C$2.30 in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

TSE:CET opened at C$1.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.01. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.47 and a 1 year high of C$1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$274.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.49.

In related news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell purchased 46,000 shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$60,000. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

