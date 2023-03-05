FY2023 EPS Estimates for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Lowered by Greenridge Global

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Greenridge Global dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of China Yuchai International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. Greenridge Global has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for China Yuchai International’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Yuchai International Stock Up 2.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,095,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 195,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
