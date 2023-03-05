FY2023 EPS Estimates for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Lowered by Greenridge Global

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Greenridge Global dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of China Yuchai International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. Greenridge Global has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for China Yuchai International’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Up 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Shares of CYD opened at $8.39 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,095,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 195,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

