FY2023 EPS Estimates for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Decreased by Analyst

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chinook Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.13) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.50). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.20) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. Chinook Therapeutics’s revenue was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics

In other news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 470,747 shares of company stock worth $10,843,143. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

