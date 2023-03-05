FY2023 EPS Estimates for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Increased by Analyst

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Donaldson in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Donaldson’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,086,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 404,335 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after acquiring an additional 279,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,580. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also

