FY2023 EPS Estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Raised by Analyst

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $5.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.06. The consensus estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.2 %

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HZNP. Guggenheim downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $110.05 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.47 and its 200-day moving average is $87.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $1,380,000. Nekton Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $30,830,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.