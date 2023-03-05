FY2023 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Increased by Desjardins

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Desjardins raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.80. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LB. Barclays set a C$37.00 target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cormark decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.64.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE:LB opened at C$34.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$28.23 and a twelve month high of C$44.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.52.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported C$1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$257.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.30 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.18%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Featured Stories

