FY2023 EPS Estimates for Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Theratechnologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.44). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab raised Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Theratechnologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Theratechnologies Company Profile

TSE:TH opened at C$1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.61. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of C$1.03 and a twelve month high of C$3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

