FY2023 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. Cut by Analyst (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a report released on Thursday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.71.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$36.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.80. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.12 and a 12-month high of C$47.90.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

