Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,754,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.82% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $770,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,975,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,297,000 after acquiring an additional 76,699 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 713,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 38,237 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 34.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of GLPI opened at $54.92 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Stories

