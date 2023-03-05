Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) versus Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) Head to Head Analysis

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) and Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Garmin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Inflection Point Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Garmin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Garmin and Inflection Point Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin $4.86 billion 3.91 $973.59 million $5.04 19.69 Inflection Point Acquisition N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than Inflection Point Acquisition.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Garmin and Inflection Point Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin 0 3 1 1 2.60 Inflection Point Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Garmin presently has a consensus target price of $123.17, indicating a potential upside of 24.08%. Inflection Point Acquisition has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.00%. Given Garmin’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Garmin is more favorable than Inflection Point Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Garmin and Inflection Point Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin 20.03% 16.41% 12.86% Inflection Point Acquisition N/A -53.90% -0.36%

Risk & Volatility

Garmin has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inflection Point Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Garmin beats Inflection Point Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing. The Outdoor segment offers products designed for use in outdoor activities such as Outdoor Handhelds, Adventure Watches, Golf Devices, Dog Tracking & Training Device, Garmin Connect & Garmin Connect Mobile, and Connect IQ. The Fitness segment refers to the products designed for use in fitness and activity tracking such as Running & Multi-Sport Watches, Cycling Computers, Power Meters, Safety & Awareness, and Activity Tracking Devices. The Auto OEM and Consumer Auto segments offer products designed for use in the auto market such as Personal Navigation Devices, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, and Cameras. The Aviation segment provides solutions to aircraft manufacturers, existing aircraft owners and operators, as well as governm

About Inflection Point Acquisition

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

