Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) versus Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Critical Comparison

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Cousins Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Income Properties $4.98 million 2.80 -$1.24 million ($2.34) -2.38 Cousins Properties $762.29 million 5.02 $166.79 million $1.11 22.75

Profitability

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Income Properties -62.61% -24.52% -5.00% Cousins Properties 21.88% 3.60% 2.24%

Volatility and Risk

Generation Income Properties has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Generation Income Properties and Cousins Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cousins Properties 1 2 5 0 2.50

Generation Income Properties currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.45%. Cousins Properties has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.84%. Given Generation Income Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Generation Income Properties is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Dividends

Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Generation Income Properties pays out -19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cousins Properties pays out 115.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Generation Income Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Generation Income Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

