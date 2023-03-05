George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $12.68 Per Share

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for George Weston in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst C. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $12.68 for the year. The consensus estimate for George Weston’s current full-year earnings is $10.91 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WN. CIBC boosted their target price on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$196.33.

WN stock opened at C$167.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$170.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$160.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68. The stock has a market cap of C$23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$138.77 and a 52-week high of C$181.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. George Weston’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

