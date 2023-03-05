GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) & PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Head to Head Survey

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of PC Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of PC Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and PC Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A PC Connection 2.86% 12.06% 8.00%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $414.20 million 0.48 N/A N/A N/A PC Connection $3.13 billion 0.38 $89.22 million $3.38 13.21

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and PC Connection’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than GigaCloud Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GigaCloud Technology and PC Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 PC Connection 0 0 0 0 N/A

GigaCloud Technology currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 423.14%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than PC Connection.

Summary

PC Connection beats GigaCloud Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

