Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the January 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWRS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Global Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.76 million, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.73. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Global Water Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Global Water Resources by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Global Water Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Global Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.