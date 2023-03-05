Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GO. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.02. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 616,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,288,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,379,000 after acquiring an additional 979,844 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $177,200. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

