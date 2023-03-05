Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Shares of GO opened at $27.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $973,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $177,200. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

