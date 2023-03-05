Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,939,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $6,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $240.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

