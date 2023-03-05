Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of CareDx worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in CareDx by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their target price on CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CareDx from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $178,946.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 551,940 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $51,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 295,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $178,946.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 551,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,069 shares of company stock valued at $447,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

