Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Short Interest Up 29.3% in February

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,870,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the January 31st total of 16,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Halliburton

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,806.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,922 shares of company stock worth $2,200,185. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

