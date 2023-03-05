HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $269.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Argus boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.63, for a total value of $775,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,981,185.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA opened at $249.99 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.89 and a 200-day moving average of $229.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

