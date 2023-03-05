HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $269.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.41.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Argus boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare
In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.63, for a total value of $775,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,981,185.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare Stock Performance
HCA opened at $249.99 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.89 and a 200-day moving average of $229.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.
HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.
See Also
