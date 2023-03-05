Head-To-Head Analysis: Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) vs. Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) and Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Community Financial has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Financial and Suncrest Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Financial $89.10 million 2.51 $28.32 million $5.00 7.93 Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56

Analyst Ratings

Community Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. Community Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncrest Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Community Financial and Suncrest Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Financial presently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.77%. Given Community Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community Financial is more favorable than Suncrest Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Community Financial and Suncrest Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Financial 31.78% 15.40% 1.22% Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.2% of Community Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Community Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Community Financial beats Suncrest Bank on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Financial

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Waldorf, MD.

About Suncrest Bank

(Get Rating)

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.