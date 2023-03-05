Head-To-Head Contrast: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) versus Markel (NYSE:MKL)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) and Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Markel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.19 N/A N/A N/A Markel $11.68 billion 1.54 -$214.12 million ($23.22) -57.90

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Markel.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 0 4 1 3.20 Markel 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Markel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 19.51%. Markel has a consensus price target of $1,516.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.82%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than Markel.

Profitability

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Markel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Markel -1.83% 7.85% 2.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Markel shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Markel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Markel beats Skyward Specialty Insurance Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations. The Reinsurance segment deals with all treaty reinsurance written within the company’s underwriting operations. The company was founded by Samuel A. Markel in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

