Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) CEO Acquires $385,169.00 in Stock

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

