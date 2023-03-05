Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Susan Weber Pomilia Sells 2,225 Shares

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) Director Susan Weber Pomilia sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $19,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,232.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Susan Weber Pomilia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Susan Weber Pomilia sold 3,000 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $27,090.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Susan Weber Pomilia sold 2,500 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $23,025.00.

Hennessy Advisors Price Performance

Hennessy Advisors stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 22.40 and a quick ratio of 22.40. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01.

Hennessy Advisors Cuts Dividend

Hennessy Advisors ( NASDAQ:HNNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Advisors during the second quarter worth $136,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc investment management firm, which engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded by Neil Joseph Hennessy on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

