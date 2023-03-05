Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HPE. Barclays lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,074 shares of company stock worth $1,880,126. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

