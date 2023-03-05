Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives $108.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.80.

HXGBY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

HXGBY stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.