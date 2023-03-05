Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.