HSBC Lowers Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Hays Stock Performance

HAYPY stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Hays has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35.

Hays Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.0998 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment and office support services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia and New Zealand, Germany, United Kingdom and Ireland, and the Rest of the World. The company was founded by Denis R. Waxman in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

