Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $95.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $82.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.40 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.