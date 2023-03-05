HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for HUTCHMED in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for HUTCHMED’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HUTCHMED’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
