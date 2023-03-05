HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for HUTCHMED’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

HCM opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 3.03. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in HUTCHMED by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,532,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 22.9% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,577,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,209 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in HUTCHMED by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,656,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 316,388 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after purchasing an additional 123,396 shares during the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

