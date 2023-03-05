HUTCHMED’s (HCM) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for HUTCHMED’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

HUTCHMED Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15.

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 4.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

