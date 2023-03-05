IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.42. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

