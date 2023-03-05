ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Shares of ICFI opened at $112.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.43. ICF International has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $121.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average of $105.95.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $475.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.27 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICF International will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in ICF International by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

