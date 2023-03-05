Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$77.46 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.46.

IMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$70.07 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$52.28 and a 52 week high of C$79.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.53. The firm has a market cap of C$40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 12.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 9.611797 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

